HORS-SÉRIE CANNES – ÉDITION 2018

2017 : MILLÉSIME RECORD POUR LE BOX-OFFICE MONDIAL

Sous l’impulsion de la Chine, le box-office mondial s’est offert un nouveau record de recettes en 2017. Rétrospective de l’année écoulée

BILAN CINÉMA EN CHIFFRES

Principaux chiffres du cinéma mondial en 2017 par région : Amérique du Nord (Etats-Unis et Canada), Amérique Latine, zone Asie-Pacifique, EMEA…

OVERVIEW OF TRENDS FOR HOME VIDEO IN WESTERN EUROPE

With the accelerating adoption of digital subscription starting in 2013, total consumer spending on home video in Western Europe has demonstrated strong recovery over 2017. Interview with Mathieu Yulzari, Senior Research Analyst Home Entertainment, Technology, Media & Telecom at IHS Markit

GLOBAL HOME ENTERTAINMENT IN 2017

In 2017, global home entertainment consumer spending increased by 11% to $47.8 billion, and in the United States, the home entertainment market increased 5% over 2016 to $20.5 billion. Overview of the global home entertainment market in 2017.

